El Paso County votes to ban use, sale of fireworks with “fins and missiles” during July 4th holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Certain types of fireworks will be banned for sale and use in El Paso County due to ongoing drought conditions.

El Paso County Commissioner's Court voted Monday morning to ban "skyrockets with sticks, or missiles with fins."

Not included in the ban are "permissible" fireworks, such as firecrackers.

The decision was made following a presentation regarding the county's drought conditions during Monday's meeting.

Doña Ana County will also be discussing and voting on a similar ban during Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, and that potential ban would include firecrackers.