City of El Paso hires new Department of Public Health director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Veerinder "Vinny" Taneja is the new director of the City of El Paso's Department of Public Health.

Taneja will take over in August. He previously served as Health Director of Fort Worth's Tarrant County Public Health.

"With over two decades of experience spanning local, regional, and state levels, Dr. Taneja brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role in El Paso," a city spokesperson stated Friday.

Current City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, who has served as the department's interim director since May 2022, will continue in his role as the city-county health authority.

“Dr. Taneja's extensive background and proven track record in public health leadership make him an invaluable addition to our city,” said Interim City Manager Cary Westin. “His dedication to community health and innovative approaches will undoubtedly advance our efforts to enhance public health outcomes across El Paso."