El Paso

Fans react to FC Juárez vs. Club América game in El Paso

By
Updated
today at 12:19 AM
Published 12:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Fans came from all over to be apart of the historic game. Around 30,000 fans came out dressed in bright yellow or green, supporting their them.

Club América were the popular team among fans. One fan said he drove from Chaparral just to share this experience with this son. Another woman said her love for the game stated when she was a child watching games with her dad.

Fans may not agree on the team they wanted to win, but everyone I spoke with agree El Paso needs more big events like this because it brings the community together.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

