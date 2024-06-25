Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino will appear at 2024 Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino will make an appearance at this year's Plaza Classic Film Festival. Sorvino will appear at the screening of Mighty Aphrodite at 7:00 PM Friday, July 19 and at the screening of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion at 3:30 pm Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Sorvino won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Mighty Aphrodite.

"A Harvard University graduate, Sorvino has been a passionate advocate for the elimination of human trafficking, sex-trafficking, and slavery," a film festival spokesperson explained. "Married with four children, she is a United National Goodwill Ambassador and was named its Global Advocate of the Year. She is part of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, being among the first to speak out about studio executive Harvey Weinstein and served as an ambassador for Amnesty International’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, receiving its Artist of Conscience Award."

Tickets are on sale now for the two screenings at the box office and on Ticketmaster.

Fellow Oscar winner Sissy Spacek will also appear at this year's film festival's screening of Coal Miner's Daughter at 7:00 PM Saturday July 27, 2024.