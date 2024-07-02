Texas Rangers conducting investigation involving two EPISD Police officers, district says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District officials say Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation involving two EPISD Police officers.

The district says it is fully cooperating with the investigators.

A spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the following statement regarding the investigation.

“The District is aware of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the TX Rangers involving two EPISD Police officers. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials on this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the TX DPS public information office.” Ernie Chacon

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about the investigation and what prompted it. We will update this story when we learn more.