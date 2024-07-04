El Paso firework sales ahead of 4th of July celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Firework vendors across El Paso County continue to prepare for tonight's celebrations. Some of them opened earlier today to start receiving customers who are set to celebrate Independence Day just like every year.

But with tonight's celebrations, local officials want to remind members of the community about some of the restrictions they need to keep in mind.

Inside the city of El Paso it is banned to have fireworks, in the county it depends on the drought index.

In June, El Paso County Commissioners voted to ban the sale and use of some fireworks from June 24 to July 4. This included rockets with sticks and missiles with fins, which were only 2 types out of 8 aerial fireworks.

This is only a partial ban in El Paso County, people can still use mines, shells, Roman candles, multi-shot cakes, and re-loadables.

If you are caught with fireworks within El Paso city limits, they'll be confiscated. You can also be fined, with citation fines reaching as high as $2,000.

ABC-7 will speak with some local firework vendors to learn how sales are going today on Independence Day.