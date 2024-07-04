El Paso Fourth of July Closures
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In observance of the Fourth of July holiday multiple offices will be closed.
El Paso County
Regular business hours will resume Friday, July 5th.
El Paso County Commissioners Court will resume County business in regular session on Monday, July 8th beginning at 9:30 a.m.
CLOSED
- All County Department’s Administrative Offices
- El Paso County Courthouse
- Commissioners Court
OPEN
- Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- All County Parks: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
o Ascarate Park - $5 Parking Fee
- All County Pools
o Ascarate Pool July 4th Event: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
o Gallegos Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
o Fabens Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, please visit us at epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.
City of El Paso
All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Friday, July 5.
Residential trash and recycling will be collected, and the Greater El Paso Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4.
The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Thursday, July 4.
CLOSED / NO SERVICE
- Citizen Collection Stations
- Community Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- One-Stop Shop
- Public Libraries
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers
- STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance
- Department of Public Health
- Tax Office
OPEN / SERVICE
- Animal Services:
- Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Garbage and Recycling Collection
- Greater El Paso Landfill: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sun Metro (Streetcar, fixed, & paratransit): Sunday/Holiday Schedule
- El Paso Water Parks
- All City Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.