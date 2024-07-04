El Paso Fourth of July Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In observance of the Fourth of July holiday multiple offices will be closed.

El Paso County

Regular business hours will resume Friday, July 5th.

El Paso County Commissioners Court will resume County business in regular session on Monday, July 8th beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CLOSED

All County Department’s Administrative Offices

El Paso County Courthouse

Commissioners Court

OPEN

Ascarate Golf Course Pro Shop: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All County Parks: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

o Ascarate Park - $5 Parking Fee All County Pools

o Ascarate Pool July 4th Event: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o Gallegos Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o Fabens Pool: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit us at epcounty.com or call 915-546-2000.

City of El Paso

All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Friday, July 5.

Residential trash and recycling will be collected, and the Greater El Paso Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Thursday, July 4.

CLOSED / NO SERVICE

Citizen Collection Stations

Community Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

Department of Public Health

Tax Office

OPEN / SERVICE