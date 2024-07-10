City of El Paso host first comprehensive plan meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today the City of El Paso will host the first of many comprehensive plan meetings.

The city is inviting residents to come out and provide feedback. Some of the topic covered are housing affordability, fiscal Responsibility, economic development, mobility choice and equity.

The meeting will be held at Pavo Real Recreation Center located at 9301 Alameda Ave, El Paso Texas from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It's been more than a decade since the plan has been updated. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to hear what suggestions people have for the updated comprehensive plan.