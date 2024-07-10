Skip to Content
El Paso

City of El Paso host first comprehensive plan meeting

By
Updated
today at 2:43 PM
Published 2:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today the City of El Paso will host the first of many comprehensive plan meetings.

The city is inviting residents to come out and provide feedback. Some of the topic covered are housing affordability, fiscal Responsibility, economic development, mobility choice and equity.

The meeting will be held at Pavo Real Recreation Center located at 9301 Alameda Ave, El Paso Texas from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It's been more than a decade since the plan has been updated. Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to hear what suggestions people have for the updated comprehensive plan.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content