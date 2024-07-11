Skip to Content
Road to recovery: Passenger of deadly car crash in East El Paso opens up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For Joshua Serrano, the road to recovery has been a hard and long fought battle, after suffering life threatening injuries from a car crash on Oct. 15, 2023.

Serrano, a Registered Nurse at Providence Memorial, was a passenger in a deadly car crash that killed 31-year-old Alonso Mario Lopez.

According to El Paso Police, 21-year-old Ft. Bliss resident Terry Randall Kinkade was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge and an intoxication assault charge, after his car slammed into Lopez's car on Loop 375 at Montana in East El Paso.

Lopez died at the scene, Serrano was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Online court records show Terry Randall Kinkade pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years in prison.

According to the gofundme made for Serrano after the crash, he suffered an internal decapitation, rib fractures and a Hematoma in his lung and spine.

The fundraising page said he was in for months of hospitalization and physical therapy after.

Serrano continues striving for a full recovery. ABC-7 is set to speak to Serrano about his journey.

