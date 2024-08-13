Author publishes children’s book that highlights El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Native El Pasoan Deanna Salcido Gutierrez is celebrating the publication of her first book.

"El Paso Placita, A Tour for a Little Senorita" takes readers across a visual journey highlighting the best of the Borderland.

The book chronicles the protagonist, La Señorita, or the little lady, as her parents take her on a tour of the city.

Each page inside the book features different landmarks and popular spots across town, including Segundo Barrio, the El Paso Zoo, Chico's Tacos, San Jacinto Plaza, and others.

"But mostly, this book is about family and tradition, and our culture. And I kind of wanted that, too, to be forthright," she said.

Salcido Gutierrez said she always knew she wanted to write, but she first wrote wrote the draft three years ago.

“I was young. I've always enjoyed writing, but one night I was reading a story to my kids about El Paso. And that night, I thought. I think I would like to write one also. So that night, I went into my room, and I wrote the first draft of this book.”

Salcido Gutierrez said that during the early writing stages of her book, her family quickly appreciated the book.

“This started the book. I read it to the kids, and they really enjoyed it. And then I shared it with my parents, and they really enjoyed it. And I thought maybe this could be something. And, I kind of sat on it for a while. And then I was introduced to the publisher, and I introduced it to her. She loved it. And it just, it just became a thing," she said.

Deanna Salcido Gutierrez hopes other El Pasoans will resonate with the book.

“People who grew up in El Paso know every place in this book. I've had people cry. I've cried myself, but I think it's just more emotional because this is about my family. I hope they can take away really good, happy memories.”

Salcido Gutierrez said this book is the first part of a series. If you are interested in purchasing it, click here.