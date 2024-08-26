Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts, co-star of El Paso-based Netflix show Tex Mex Motors, has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, the co-star of Tex Mex Motors, has passed away. The El Paso-based show's other co-star, Marcos "Scooter" Carrera, announced the news on social media today.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I write about the passing of my cast member & friend ROB ‘RABBIT’ PITTS," Carrera posted on social media. "Rest In Peace Brother, I’m going to really miss you!!!"

The show Tex Mex Motors premiered on Netflix in 2023. It featured Carrera and Pitts as they bought and sold cars in the Borderland.

Pitt's YouTube channel recently posted a video announcing his diagnosis with stomach cancer.