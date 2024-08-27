Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso City Council approves contract terms for new city manager

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City council voted today on the contract terms for new city manager Dionne Mack.

Mack was chosen as the new city manager on August 19th.

Her official first day will be on September 3rd of this year, with her base term running until March 2nd, 2028.

Mack's base salary will be $350,000 per year. Mack will have a written performance review from the council every year but her salary will not be changed based on that review.

Other terms include:

  • Up to 6 months of vacation time
  • Unlimited sick leave
  • Eligible for 6 months of paid vacation time and sick leave upon separation of employment
  • Vehicle allowance of $500 per month
  • If agreement is terminated by the city, eligible for up to 18 months of paid severance

The motion was passed unanimously, by a vote of 8-0.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content