El Paso City Council approves contract terms for new city manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City council voted today on the contract terms for new city manager Dionne Mack.

Mack was chosen as the new city manager on August 19th.

Her official first day will be on September 3rd of this year, with her base term running until March 2nd, 2028.

Mack's base salary will be $350,000 per year. Mack will have a written performance review from the council every year but her salary will not be changed based on that review.

Other terms include:

Up to 6 months of vacation time

Unlimited sick leave

Eligible for 6 months of paid vacation time and sick leave upon separation of employment

Vehicle allowance of $500 per month

If agreement is terminated by the city, eligible for up to 18 months of paid severance

The motion was passed unanimously, by a vote of 8-0.