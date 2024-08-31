International overdose awareness day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, which is August 31st, El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance invited the community to come together and raise awareness about overdose prevention and honor those who lost their lives due to overdose.

Experts were in attendance providing information on overdose prevention, how to recognize the signs of an overdose, and how to respond in emergency situations. They also passed of naloxone kits and provided training on how to use the life-saving medication.

Juan Carlos Perez, spokesperson for El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance says through their outreach they know where the overdoses are occurring the most, so they are targeting those communities and supplying them with naloxone. Perez says the purpose of this event is to educate the community and reduce the stigma about drug addiction.

Many people provided pictures of their lost loved ones to play in a slide show while organizers held a candlelight vigil. This was El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance's first gathering for International overdose awareness day but organizers say they will be doing it again next year.

If you or someone you know need resources to overcome addiction please visit Recovery Alliance.