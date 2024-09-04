El Paso Zoo announces death of sea lion L.B.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo is mourning the death of its beloved California sea lion, Little Bit.

L.B., as he was known, died on Sunday at the age of 25. L.B. had been in declining health in recent years, the zoo explained Wednesday.

"For nearly two weeks, our dedicated zookeepers observed unusual behavior in L.B., including signs of discomfort and a severely diminished appetite," a zoo spokesperson explained. "Despite the best efforts of our veterinary team, who provided oral medications and symptomatic care, L.B.’s condition continued to deteriorate."

After his death, a necropsy revealed L.B. had been suffering from a fluid-filled cantaloupe-sized mass in his right shoulder and neck. He also suffered from ulcers in his stomach, zoo officials explained. Veterinarians also suspect he suffered from heart or kidney disease, both of which are common in elderly sea lions.

“L.B. was more than just an animal in our care; he was a beloved member of our Zoo family,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director, Joe Montisano. “For years, L.B. participated in daily demonstrations, showcasing his unique talent. As the only military veteran animal in any zoo, he would perform a salute to the crowd, and we’d proudly salute him back. He was a gentle giant with a huge personality, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts are with his devoted care team and the entire community who loved him.”

L.B. served in the U.S. Navy's Marine Mammal Program for three years, helping crews with underwater detection, location, and recovery missions. The Navy honorably discharged L.B. and sent him to live at the El Paso Zoo starting in 2013.