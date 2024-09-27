City of El Paso breaks ground on new fire station in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso broke ground on its newest fire station today.

The future Fire Station No. 38 is being built on a lot near Tim Foster and Pebble Hills in Far East El Paso.

The far east is the fastest-growing area of El Paso, and requires expanded infrastructure, including new roads and fire and police stations. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new regional command center in the far east this week.

The $5.4 million for the construction of the new station comes from the voter-approved Public Safety Bond.

The 9,000 square foot facility will feature three emergency vehicle parking bays and new vehicle exhaust ventilation systems, a dispatch office and IT server room, medical supply and equipment, a decontamination shower room, a dorm room, kitchen, and fitness area.