Gateway Hotel had dozens of fire code violations over the last five years, EPFD documents confirm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 recently obtained documents from the El Paso Fire Department that confirm the Gateway Hotel had dozens of fire code violations between 2019 and 2024.

The hotel was shut down and its tenants evicted last month. The El Paso County Attorney's Office successfully fought for an injunction to shut it down. The injunction also detailed nearly 700 calls to El Paso police about criminal activity.

Some of the fire code violations included:

The building's fire alarm control panel being silenced while in "trouble mode."

Fire alarms not being maintained properly, resulting in being non-functional.

Emergency exits being blocked and padlocked.

Exposed electrical wiring.

Fire extinguishers not mounted properly.

Fire escape hardware not being in compliance with code.

There were many more violations also detailed in the documents provided by EPFD, with dates ranging from August of 2019 to September of this year.