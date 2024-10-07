Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso County bond meetings

By
New
Published 6:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County continues to ask for your feedback on five projects you will see on the November ballot.

This year's capital improvement bond includes projects such as Parks and Recreation, Medical Examiners Officer improvements, Courthouses and annexes, the El Paso County Coliseum, and animal control shelters.

Phase 3 of the county's capital improvement bond community meetings start tomorrow.

It will be a virtual meeting from 6 to 7:30 PM.

The next meeting will be virtual on Thursday. 

Watch the video above for more information.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content