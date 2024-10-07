El Paso County bond meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County continues to ask for your feedback on five projects you will see on the November ballot.

This year's capital improvement bond includes projects such as Parks and Recreation, Medical Examiners Officer improvements, Courthouses and annexes, the El Paso County Coliseum, and animal control shelters.

Phase 3 of the county's capital improvement bond community meetings start tomorrow.

It will be a virtual meeting from 6 to 7:30 PM.

The next meeting will be virtual on Thursday.

