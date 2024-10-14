Skip to Content
Community organization looking to make demands to EPISD ahead of Destination District Redesign discussion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District will discuss the next step of Destination District Redesign (DDR) on Thursday, October 17, at their special board meeting happening at 5:30 p.m.

This discussion could see what schools within the district could be closing as EPISD seeks to rightsize.

Amanecer People's Project, a local community organization, is looking to make demands to EPISD with the possible changes the district could see with DDR.

Some of the organization's demands include making EPISD have a clear plan that would support all schools affected by DDR in the areas of registration, transportation, and counseling.

The organization tells ABC-7 one of their current goals at the moment is getting more members of the community to attend EPISD board meetings to make their demands become a reality as DDR continues.

