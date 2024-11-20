El Paso Water detects E. coli during routine sampling of Lower Valley well

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water announced that routine water sample testing found E. coli in the Lower Valley this month.

The sample, taken from a well on Kessler Drive that services parts of the Lower Valley and East El Paso, was taken before the water entered the disinfection process. El Paso Water officials say crews immediately took the well out of service and disinfected it starting today.

El Paso Water says this type of detection is "extremely rare" among the utility's 157 wells. Officials say they perform monthly tests citywide.

El Paso Water says the water is still safe to drink and a boil water notice is not needed.

"E. coli bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems," EP Water officials stated Wednesday.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.

"If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. Those with an increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water."