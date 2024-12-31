New Year’s Day 2024 Closures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many offices in El Paso and Las Cruces are closed for New Year's Day 2025.

All El Paso City and County offices are closed.

The County Courthouse will re-open on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Texas Tech Health El Paso is closed.

All clinics will re-open Thursday, January 2, 2025.

All Dona Ana County administrative offices are closed, and will re-open Thursday.

Three major school districts are on winter break.

Student in El Paso ISD, Ysleta ISD, and Socorro ISD will return to class on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

If your trash pickup happens to fall on New Year's Day, your gray and blue bins will be picked up on Saturday, January 4, 2025.