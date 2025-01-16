Skip to Content
El Paso

Memorial planned for Bob the Goat on Transmountain

Bob the Goat, the famous goat who roamed the Franklin Mountains in El Paso, has died, Texas Parks and Wildlife has confirmed.
Carlos Martínez
Bob the Goat, the famous goat who roamed the Franklin Mountains in El Paso, has died, Texas Parks and Wildlife has confirmed.
By
Published 12:10 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Bob the Goat is having a memorial planned on Transmountain following the goat's death last year.

The beloved animal died in September during relocation efforts prior to the reintroduction of the desert bighorn sheep.

Pawsitive Rescues are coordinating the efforts to set up the memorial and are welcoming any ideas. They have obtained Bob's horns and have them cleaned and mounted with the help of NB Taxidermy in Sunland Park.

Pawsitive Rescues can be reached at 915-240-8358 for ideas about the memorial.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content