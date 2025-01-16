Memorial planned for Bob the Goat on Transmountain

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Bob the Goat is having a memorial planned on Transmountain following the goat's death last year.

The beloved animal died in September during relocation efforts prior to the reintroduction of the desert bighorn sheep.

Pawsitive Rescues are coordinating the efforts to set up the memorial and are welcoming any ideas. They have obtained Bob's horns and have them cleaned and mounted with the help of NB Taxidermy in Sunland Park.

Pawsitive Rescues can be reached at 915-240-8358 for ideas about the memorial.