El Pasoan sentenced in killing of 15-year-old Bel Air student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Anthony Nguyen Duenas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the April 2023 death of 15-year-old Bel Air High School student Ryan Romero. The El Paso District Clerk confirmed to ABC-7 that Duenas pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Duenas was arrested more than two months after Romero's death. He was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. In addition to Romero, court documents obtained by ABC-7 at the time of Duenas' arrest stated that he also shot a 17-year-old girl.

In 2023, investigators said that Romero and an unidentified friend had been walking around a party, allegedly threatening to shoot people. The friend told investigators that Romero had a fake gun in his waistband that he was showing off to people as he threatened to shoot them. The friend admitted he had also pretended to have a gun and make threats.

Police documents state Duenas got into an argument with Romero and his friend during a mosh pit. Once the party started to end and Romero and his friend were leaving, investigators say Duenas and a group of people got into another argument with the duo. Romero allegedly showed Duenas the fake gun in his waistband, and that's when Duenas shot him, according to court records.

A friend of Duenas claimed that he believed that Romero's gun was real. He also provided investigators with videos of Romero and his gun at the party.

ABC-7 spoke to the Romero's family shortly after his death. Watch that interview here.