Meet El Paso’s first babies of 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first babies born in El Paso in 2026 made their appearance bright and early January 1!

University Medical Center announced that its first baby of the new year, Austin Alvarez, was born at 1:18 a.m. He was born weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the hospital.

Austin Alvarez (Courtesy: UMC of El Paso)

The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, meanwhile, helped deliver Eden Marie Flores just two minutes later at 1:20 a.m. She was born weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. The hospitals says that mom and dad are overjoyed to welcome their first child.

Eden Marie Flores (Courtesy: The Hospitals of Providence)

The local hospitals have made it a tradition to announce their first births of the year annually.