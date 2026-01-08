Former El Paso City Rep. ‘in total disbelief’ after brother crashes truck into home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On January 5, a truck driven by Carlos Molinar crashed into a Northeast El Paso home. Now, Carlos Molinar's brother, former El Paso City Rep. Joe Molinar, is confirming to ABC-7 that he went to the house that evening. Joe Molinar tells ABC-7 that he went to the scene out of concern for his brother.

ABC-7 reached out to Joe Molinar by phone after family members of the homeowner, who was injured in the incident, told ABC-7 that they spotted Joe Molinar at the house that night. Joe Molinar gave ABC-7 a statement over the phone Thursday morning. He said his priority is the injured homeowner. Read the statement in full below:

“Out of concern for my brother, I went to the scene. In total disbelief, I took one or two pictures and then left. The priority is not my brother or the house—the priority is the woman.” Former City Rep. Joe Molinar

The house, located at Sun Valley Dr. and Sharp Dr., was damaged when Carlos Molinar's truck broke through an exterior wall. The homeowner's family gave ABC-7 surveillance footage showing the truck crashing through the wall and debris falling on the homeowner as she was going to bed.

On Wednesday, police confirmed to ABC-7 that charges have been filed in this case. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday. ABC-7 obtained the police report, which lists Carlos Molinar as the driver of the car that crashed into the house.