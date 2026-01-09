DA Montoya talks about first year in office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- District Attorney James Montoya is holding a news conference Friday afternoon updating the public on his Office's progress and his upcoming goals.

Montoya is marking one year of service as El Paso's district attorney. He was elected in November 2024 and sworn into office on January 1, 2025.

Over the past year, Montoya has closed a number of high-profile cases. Most notably, Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius took a plea deal, closing the state's case against him.

Montoya's news conference will happen at 2 p.m. Friday. ABC-7 livestreamed the news conference and will provide complete coverage of Montoya's message in our evening newscasts.