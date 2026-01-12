Four EPISD schools cancel classes for Tuesday, YISD campuses reopen amid water main break

Update (5:52 PM): El Paso ISD officials say that four campuses will remain closed on Tuesday:

Canyon Hills MS

Navarette MS

Clendenin ES

Park ES

The following campuses will be open on Tuesday and will follow the boil water notice:

Andress HS

Irvin HS

TMECH

Charles MS

Magoffin MS

Bobby Joe Hill PK-8

Barron ES

Bliss ES

Duran ES

Stanton ES

Torres ES

Travis ES

Whitaker ES

James Gamble Warehouse

N. E. Transportation

Burnett Building

The Rodenberry Planetarium

The schools that are going to be open on Tuesday will provide bottled water and block off water fountains.

"Reopening decisions are guided by verified information and official safety guidance to ensure the health and well-being of students and staff. El Paso ISD remains in close and continuous communication with El Paso Water Utilities and will provide updates to families and staff as conditions change through official district communication channels."

Regular bus routes will be in service for all open campuses.

Students who live in the impacted area and are unable to attend school due to the water service issues will have their absences excused on Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All seven Parkland-area Ysleta ISD schools located in Northeast El Paso will resume classes Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

YISD had excused students at the seven schools from classes on Monday as Northeast El Paso deals with a water main break.

The water main break happened late Saturday night and has impacted residents of Northeast El Paso in the days since.

Some customers have received water service once more, while others are still waiting for the water to turn back on.

Many people across Northeast El Paso and parts of Central El Paso are still under a boil water notice.

Here are the seven YISD schools that will be resuming classes on Tuesday:

Parkland Pre-K Center

Desertaire Elementary School

Dolphin Terrace Elementary School

North Star Elementary School

Parkland Elementary School

Parkland Middle School

Parkland High School

Water fountains will be blocked off, sinks will be covered, and hand sanitizer will be made available. Bottled water will also be provided to students and staff.