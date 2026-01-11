Skip to Content
7 YISD campuses affected by water main break, classes canceled

YISD
Published 8:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Ysleta Independent School District said the students who live in the Northeast but attend a YISD school outside of their neighborhood are excused from class on Monday.

School buses will not run in the Northeast. The following campuses will not have school because they were directly impacted by the water main break:

Parkland Pre-K Center

Desertaire Elementary

Dolphin Terrace Elementary

North Star Elementary

Parkland Elementary

Parkland Middle School

Parkland High School

All other YISD campuses will hold classes as usual.

Parents will be notified of any additional campuses that may need to cancel classes through the district's alert system using text messages, phone calls, and also through the district's website.

