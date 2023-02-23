

People from these metros are looking to buy homes in El Paso

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in El Paso using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to El Paso from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

#10. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 2.0%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%



#9. Denver, CO

– View share: 2.6%

– Views to own market: 26.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.9%



#8. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 2.9%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%



#7. New York, NY

– View share: 2.9%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%



#6. Chicago, IL

– View share: 5.2%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%



#5. Las Vegas, NV

– View share: 5.3%

– Views to own market: 44.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 2.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 53.2%



#4. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 5.9%

– Views to own market: 26.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

– Views to markets within other states: 42.0%



#3. Dallas, TX

– View share: 6.5%

– Views to own market: 44.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%



#2. Salt Lake City, UT

– View share: 7.9%

– Views to own market: 26.9%

– Views to other markets within own state: 25.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 47.4%



#1. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 28.5%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%