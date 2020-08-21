Finding a moment to breathe: how to utilize a moment of silence ahead of a virtual school day

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands of students in the Borderland have returned to classes online. It is a school year like no other. For many, virtual learning can come with new frustrations and challenges.

One local religious leader is urging families to consider using a moment of silence to begin each school day. The practice, which is non-religious, is mandated in Texas public schools already, but Rabbi Levi Greenberg said the practice can help at home too.

"Their parents should ensure they have something meaningful and purposeful to think about during that time," he said.

Students can use the time for personal reflection, prayer or meditation. Students can also use the moment to set an intention for their day or practice gratitude.

