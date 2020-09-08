El Paso Playhouse resumes productions; new social distancing policies in place

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Playhouse has resumed performances for audiences in person.

The organization reports only about a third of seats will be filled to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Every other row in the theater will be blocked off. Hand sanitizer will also be provided and masks will be required.

The organization reopened in late August with 'A Tribute to Luis Valdez.' Producer David Mills and El Paso Playhouse Director Minden Dickson sat down with ABC-7 at Noon to explain the new protocols.