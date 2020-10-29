El Paso psychologist offers tips for celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As coronavirus cases surge in El Paso, Halloween won't look like it used to. Dr. Melanie Longhurst, an El Paso psychologist with TTUHSC El Paso, says there are still exciting and creative ways to celebrate the holiday safely.

Dr. Longhurst recommends trying a 'Halloween Hunt,' like an Easter egg hunt. She also recommends having a costume contest at home or having children try to make their own costumes.

She also recommends parents have developmentally-appropriate conversations with kids about why trick-or-treating is not an option this year.

You can watch the full interview on ABC-7 at Noon in the media module above.