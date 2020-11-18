‘Be suspicious’; El Paso utility companies warn about scams

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso utility companies are joining forces to educate customers on potential scams they could encounter. The project is part of the Utility Scam Awareness Week initiative.

Representatives from the utility companies say scams can take place online, on the phone or in-person. Those engaging in the scam often pretend to work for a utility company and threaten to withhold service unless a payment is made.

El Paso Water officials urge customers to be aware that employees will always wear a uniform when arriving at a home.

"Be suspicious and make sure what you're clicking on and what you're responding to is valid," said Christina Montoya with El Paso Water.

