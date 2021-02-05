‘Go Red for Women’; El Paso physician offers tips for preventing and managing heart disease

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' initiative is designed to increase awareness about women's heart health. Wearing red on February 5 helps increase awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Debabrata Mukherjee, the Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, said it is important that all individuals be aware of heart disease and how they can prevent it.

"This month is kind of a 'wake up call' reminding us of the importance of prevention," he said.

Dr. Mukherjee said some symptoms include chest and abdominal pain. He spoke to ABC-7 at Noon to offer tips for managing these conditions. You can watch the full conversation in the media module above.