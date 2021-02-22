Borderland health experts host virtual panel to help families choose whether to send children back to school

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Community members in the Borderland are invited to join a panel of experts as they discuss the return to school campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual discussion is the third installment of Tech Table Talk from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Panelists will share their perspectives on returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, while touching on the mental health aspects of returning to school and best practices to avoid transmitting the virus.

The event will stream live here from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22.

Panelist and Chair of Pediatrics at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Dr. Glenn Fennelly joined ABC-7 at Noon ahead of the event.