Alzheimer’s Association discusses new antibody infusion drug to help people with the disease

EL PASO, Texas - A new drug approved in June by the FDA is offering some hope to those with Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Dr. Percy Griffin is Director of Scientific Engagement with the Alzheimer's Association. He appeared Thursday on ABC-7 at Four to discuss the new drug.

"The drug Aduhelm targets the underlying biology of Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Griffin. "This is the first drug that has been approved for Alzheimer's since 2003. So almost two decades. There are other drugs coming down the pipeline as well. And all of these have the potential to help individuals living with Alzheimer's have more time of independence to spend with their friends and families."

Aduhelm is the generic name for the monoclonal antibody drug Aducanumab. The drug has proved highly effective at reducing the plaques, called beta-amyloid, that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's.

There are six million Americans with Alzheimer's. It kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. 11 million Americans are serving as unpaid caregivers of a relative with Alzheimer's. Dr. Griffin had a message for them - you are not alone.

"We (at the Alzheimer's Association) are here for you," Dr. Griffin said. "If you need help or any information, please visit alz.org for more information, or you can call 800-272-3900 anytime, 365 days a year. Masters level counselors are available immediately to speak to you to provide some help."