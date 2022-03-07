El Paso Pro-Musica welcomes husband, wife duo for Chamber Festival

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Pro-Musica is getting ready to welcome husband and wife duo Violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou for their Creating Connections performance.

The duo will be highlight the connections between the music of Italy, Argentina and Spain, playing "the passionate music of all of the regions" including, "Suite Popular Espagnole," by Manuel de Falla.

The concert is Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Tickets are on sale. You can click here to purchase, or by them at the door.

You can also join the duo for Bach's Lunch at the El Paso Museum of Art. Take your lunch break with the dynamic duo from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. as they go in-depth on some of the music they'll be playing.

The event is free.