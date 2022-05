EL PASO, Texas - You can help local non-profits while also getting your steps in. The Christian Joy Center of El Paso is hosting it's first annually 5K Joy of Health.

The run/walk will benefit several non-profits like the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso, El Paso Fallen Officers, Wounded Soldiers and

The run takes place May 14 at 9 a.m. at 1700 Wedgewood.

To register, click here.