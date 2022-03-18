Underage driving under scrutiny after deadly crash that claimed 9 lives

EL PASO, Texas – Nine people were killed– including six student-athletes and their coach, returning to their campus in West Texas, near Odessa on the evening of March 15.

The van carrying the golf team was struck head-on by a pickup truck that veered in front of their van.

The pickup driver was a 13-year-old boy – a problem the National Transportation Safety Board said is now put on the most wanted list.

At a news conference in Odessa, Texas, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the dangers of underage driving put it on the agency's "most-wanted list."

Along with drunk and distracted driving, Landsberg said "youthful driving" and excessive speed on rural roads are among the problems that make highway driving the most dangerous form of transit in the United States.