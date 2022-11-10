Turn your rotting pumpkins into “black gold” in the lower valley

EL PASO, Texas - The Dirt Y Girls are back again and are ready to take your pumpkins and turn them back into "black gold"! They not only accept pumpkins in their composting pile; other rotting, or older fruits and veggies, and even plant matter can all be turned back into the soil through the natural process of composting.

Composting is a process by which "browns," or twigs, leaves, and branches, are mixed with "greens," fruit and veggie waste, coffee grounds, grass clippings, and water to create very nutrient-rich soil. The process takes a few months to return back to the soil, but for many, it's completely worth it. The duo in the Lower Valley use the eventual "black gold" to grow new fruits and veggies and give them off to their neighbors throughout the year.

If you have leftover pumpkins you don't know what to do with, you should head out to 8248 Troy Ave, El Paso, TX 79907, to drop off your stuff in their pumpkin bin.