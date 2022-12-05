94.3 Latin X, hold toy drive with partners from sister city

EL PASO, Texas- 94.3 and multiple sponsers came out on Sunday in order to give to those who need it most.

This took place on 509 Giles in East El Paso.

Toys, Blankets and food were donated by people and local business owners.

Latin X's Gustavo Dominguez explained to ABC-7 that Estrella Meat Market donated enough food to make around 700 tamales.

Dominguez wanted people to know that large businesses like Total Gas, a Mexican owned fuel station franchise also donated to the cause.

“I think never is late too give to someone,” Dominguez said.

Humberto Hernadez the GM of 94.3 explained that the river shouldnt be a boundary on which direction donations can be made.

“No, you know no borders, just people you know, the community,” Dominguez shared.