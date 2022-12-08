Skip to Content
NMSU basketball players, coaches threatened with charges if evidence not turned over

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police warned an NMSU athletic director that players and coaches could be charged with a crime if they didn't turn over evidence concerning a deadly shooting involving NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, according to a report from KOAT in Albuquerque.

According to KOAT, State Police warned the AD warned if Peake's gun, phone and tablet were not turned over they could be charged with a felony.

In the state of New Mexico, tampering with evidence is a fourth-degree felony.

Following the shooting, NMSU Assistant Athletic Director Ed Posaski reportedly had Peake's phone, according to messages KOAT obtained. It was recovered in Las Cruces in Posaski's home.

Rosemary Montañez

