NMSU basketball players, coaches threatened with charges if evidence not turned over

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police warned an NMSU athletic director that players and coaches could be charged with a crime if they didn't turn over evidence concerning a deadly shooting involving NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, according to a report from KOAT in Albuquerque.

According to KOAT, State Police warned the AD warned if Peake's gun, phone and tablet were not turned over they could be charged with a felony.

In the state of New Mexico, tampering with evidence is a fourth-degree felony.

Following the shooting, NMSU Assistant Athletic Director Ed Posaski reportedly had Peake's phone, according to messages KOAT obtained. It was recovered in Las Cruces in Posaski's home.