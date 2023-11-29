Texas Tech Health El Paso hosting 10th anniversary event to honor cancer warriors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso invites our Borderplex community to its campus as it concludes its 10-year anniversary with the Lighting Campus for Hope event on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Local title company Lone Star Title is the presenting sponsor of Lighting Campus for Hope.



The free event on campus will include a fireworks extravaganza, food trucks, photos with Santa and friends, a musical light show, mascot dance-off and more. Wells Fargo Bank is the Hope Light Show sponsor.



The event is also a celebration of breast cancer warriors and funds raised since October will go toward breast cancer screenings for women in our Borderplex community. TTUHSC El Paso invites breast cancer warriors throughout the region to attend and be recognized during the event.



Lighting Campus for Hope will commemorate not only TTUHSC El Paso's decade of service to our community but also highlight its next chapter of providing world-class, comprehensive cancer care in the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center.



Lone Star Title’s commitment to enhancing health care in our region inspired the company to sponsor several past university initiatives, including last year’s 10th-anniversary campaign for the Hunt School of Nursing. Both Lone Star Title and TTUHSC El Paso share a vision for advancing world-class education, research and patient care within our community.



Additional Lighting Campus for Hope sponsors include Freeport-McMoRan Inc.; JPMorgan Chase Bank; Raiz Federal Credit Union; RM Personnel; Sandy Messer & Associates/Wendy Sudimack; Subaru El Paso; National Restaurant Supply; Sunflower Bank; and Broaddus & Associates.



Lighting Campus for Hope will commemorate not only TTUHSC El Paso's decade of service to our community but also highlight its next chapter of providing world-class, comprehensive cancer care in the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center.



Learn more about Lighting Campus for Hope at: ttuhscepimpact.org/hope