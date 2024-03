El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Workforce Solutions Borderplex will participate in a women's leadership conference today.

The sold out event will be held by In Her Element Foundation, which celebrates Women's History Month with its annual fundraising RISE Event.

The RISE Roundtable Luncheon will be held March 20, 11:30 to 1:30 at the El Paso Center For Civic Empowerment Blue Flame Building 304 Texas Ave 17th Floor.