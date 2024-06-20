Skip to Content
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank announces new job skills training class

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank announced the launch of their new Spark! Job Skills Training Class.

EPFH is now more than just a food bank. With this new program, people can get classroom-like training and hands-on experience at the food bank. Those joining the program will learn warehouse logistics, inventory, and supply-chain management. People in the program will also have the chance to earn accredited certifications such as MSCC Logistics Associate (CLA), MSCC Logistics Technician (CLT), Forklift Certification, ServeSafe Texas Food Handler, and OSHA-10.

The first 20 people in this class began their training last week on June 10th. Funding for the program was provided by El Paso County, El Paso Electric Charitable Foundation, and Texas Mutual.

