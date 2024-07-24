El Paso County Public Works to host community cleanup events Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The County of El Paso announced it will be hosting two free community cleanup events this coming Saturday in the Lower Valley and northwestern parts of the county. The county's public works office will be offering no-cost disposal of unwanted items, with some restrictions on passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until space runs out on July 27. The community cleanup is part of a series of events planned through August for the county.

Residents of El Paso county can visit the drop-off locations at 1201 Herring Rd., San Elizario, Texas 79849 or 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835.

The public works office has the following restrictions on drop-offs:

Tires - Each resident may bring up to 5 tires. There will be a maximum collection of 1,500 tires for the event. Accepted tires must measure 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment-trucks, or those with rims will NOT be accepted.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste - Residents may bring one pick-up truck load of bulk trash, including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs, and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will NOT be accepted.

The El Paso County Public Works Office can be contacted with any questions at (915) 273-3330.