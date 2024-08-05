‘Operation Not in Vain’ honors fallen LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 'Operation Not in Vain,' a partnership aiming to reduce crime in Las Cruces, begins Monday. The operation honors the life and legacy of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez.

LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez was killed in the line of duty Feb. 11, 2024, after responding to a trespassing call at a vacant building on the 300 block of south Valley Drive.

“We want Jonah’s family and friends, as well as our community, to know that he did not die in vain,” said LCPD Chief Jeremy Story. “Jonah’s life, and his commitment to Las Cruces, will never be forgotten."

“We’re going to do everything that is in our control to make Las Cruces safer for all of our residents,” said Story.

Officials said 'Operation Not in Vain' will utilize law enforcement personnel from the Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and representatives from the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



The operation will target violent and property crimes, persons with outstanding warrants, repeat offenders, traffic enforcement and quality of life crimes, according to officials.

The project will also offer an engagement aspect with law enforcement personnel reaching out to Las Cruces residents and local businesses.

'Operation Not in Vain' is expected to run through November 2024.