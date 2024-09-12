In Her Element Foundation hosting Si Se Puede event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the In Her Element Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Si Se Puede Event. This year's theme is "Latinas Shaping the Future" to honor local women who have become successful entrepreneurs.

Several women will be delivering speeches at the event, including Elise Some, Co-founder and CSO of Mijenta Tequila. There will be a tequila tasting event on September 17, 2024 at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.

The Si Se Puede Event happens on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at the EPCC Board Room, located at Viscount Bldg., El Paso, Texas 79925. Tickets are now available for purchase. Click here for more information.