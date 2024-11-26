Local leaders speak on DWI concerns amid holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and other local leaders held a news conference to speak on the growing concerns DWIs are causing in the community.

Escobar, along with leaders from the County of El Paso, City of El Paso, and state leaders, had a meeting where they shared ideas to try and reduce the numbers of DWIs in the region.

“We believe that public education is a key component. Making sure that we're educating the community about the consequences, about what's at stake, what's at risk,” said Escobar.

El Paso Police Department Chief Peter Pacillas shared post-pandemic statistics during the news conference in reference to DWIs.

Chief Pacillas said that from 2022 to October of this year, EPPD has seen over 4,700 DWI arrests. From these arrests, almost 800 already had 2 or more DWI arrests in their history.

Chief Pacillas also said EPPD has seen over 1,400 alcohol-related accidents where someone might have been injured. EPPD has seen 66 deaths related to DWIs in this time frame.

El Paso District Attorney-elect James Montoya said dealing with DWI offenders will become a priority, especially repeat offenders.

We're going to make sure that those are the folks that are going to trial, that are facing El Paso juries, and that will be held accountable by their fellow El Pasoans," said Montoya.