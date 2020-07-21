New mural honoring Vanessa Guillén painted on wall near Fort Bliss

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- A new mural near Fort Bliss honors the memory of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén.

The artist is Gabe Vasquez, who also created the "El Paso Strong" mural.

Spc. Guillén, 20, stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, had not been seen for two months until investigators determined she was killed and dismembered by another soldier who committed suicide and his girlfriend.

The mural is at the Veterans Non Profit office at 4317 Dyer Street, about half a mile from the Cassidy Gate at Fort Bliss.

The organization supports low-income vets with food and clothing.

One of its board members -- a veteran -- told ABC-7 the military needs to ensure its women are protected.

"They should be given the right to feel safe in that environment, especially because they're putting their lives on the line to serve their countries," said Erica Jaramillo, adding, "the least the military can do is make them feel safe at home."

The Army has since ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood.