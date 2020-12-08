National Guard unit sees at least 70 virus cases after returning to Fort Bliss from deployment

Military

EL PASO, Texas – At least 70 members of an Oregon National Guard unit have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning to Fort Bliss from a deployment to Kosovo, according to New Mexico’s congressional delegation.

Ten soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based out of Oregon, originally tested positive on Dec. 4, but that number dramatically increased to at least 70 on Dec. 7, according to the delegation.

Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation sent a letter to U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy expressing their concerns about the high number of Covid cases in the 41st IBCT after its return from Europe.

The delegation wrote that it remains concerned with “self-isolation and quarantine conditions the Army has put into place while monitoring and treating these service members.”

Fort Bliss and the Army have not been releasing data on Covid-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, citing national security reasons.

One of Fort Bliss’ chief missions is to serve as a “force projection platform” where National Guard and reserve units do their training and then use Fort Bliss as their point they deploy from and return to after their overseas missions.